Israel says conducting ‘thorough review’ after UN peacekeepers fired on

JERUSALEM (AFP): The Israeli military on Friday said it was “conducting a thorough review” to determine details of attacks on UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, after mission members were injured on consecutive days.

The military said it was notified “that two UN peacekeepers were inadvertently hurt during IDF combat against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The IDF expresses deep concern over incidents of this kind and is currently conducting a thorough review at the highest levels of command to determine the details,” the army said in a statement.