Israel says Hamas must free three living hostages this weekend

JERUSALEM (AFP): Israel warned Thursday that Hamas must release three living hostages this weekend or face a resumption of the war in Gaza, after the Palestinian militant group said it was committed to the truce agreement.

Palestinian sources reported progress in efforts to salvage the ceasefire, which was plunged into crisis after Hamas said it would not release hostages on Saturday, citing Israeli violations.

Israel countered that if Hamas failed to free captives on schedule, it would resume military operations.

“We are keen to implement it (the ceasefire) and oblige the occupation to fully abide by it,” Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou said, adding that mediators were pushing for Israel “to resume the exchange process on Saturday.”

Hamas said it remained committed to carrying out the next exchange “according to the specified timetable.”

Israel later insisted Hamas must release “three live hostages” on Saturday under the ceasefire framework.

“If those three are not released, if Hamas does not return our hostages, by Saturday noon, the ceasefire will end,” said government spokesman David Mencer.

On Egypt’s Rafah border crossing with Gaza, meanwhile, a row of bulldozers was seen lining up and waiting to enter the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

Egyptian state-linked media said heavy equipment and trucks carrying mobile homes were ready to enter, but Israel said later they would not be allowed to go in via the Rafah crossing.

Hamas has previously accused Israel of holding up the delivery of heavy machinery needed to clear the vast amount of rubble littering the territory.