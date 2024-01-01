Israel says hit Hezbollah command center in deadly weekend strike

BEIRUT (AFP): The Israeli army on Monday said it had struck a Hezbollah command center in the downtown Beirut neighborhood of Basta in a deadly air strike at the weekend.

“The IDF (Israeli military) struck a Hezbollah command center,” the army told AFP regarding the strike that the Lebanese health ministry said killed 29 people and wounded 67 on Saturday.

The strike hit a residential building in the heart of Beirut before dawn Saturday, leaving a large crater, AFP journalists at the scene reported.

A senior Lebanese security source told AFP that “a high-ranking Hezbollah officer was targeted” in the strike, without confirming whether or not the official had been killed.

Hezbollah official Amin Cherri said no leader of the Lebanese movement was targeted in Basta.

Since September 23, Israel has intensified its Lebanon air campaign, later sending in ground troops against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The war followed nearly a year of limited exchanges of fire initiated by Hezbollah in support of its ally Hamas after the Palestinian group’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which sparked the Gaza war.

The conflict has killed at least 3,754 people in Lebanon since October 2023, according to the health ministry, most of them since September this year.

On the Israeli side, authorities say at least 82 soldiers and 47 civilians have been killed.