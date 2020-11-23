Israel sends first official delegation to Sudan

TEL AVIV (Agencies): Israel’s first ever official delegation to Sudan reportedly took off from Ben Gurion Airport Monday on its way to Khartoum for talks between the two countries on the normalization deal announced last month.

The delegation is made up of a small group of government officials and will prepare the groundwork for a larger visit of higher-level Israeli officials in the coming weeks, the Ynet news site reported.

On October 23, US President Trump announ-ced that Sudan would start normalizing ties with Israel, with the two countries set to sign deals covering agriculture, trade, aviation and migration.

Sudan’s Foreign Mini-stry said at the time that Sudanese and Israeli officials would meet in the following weeks to discuss a package of cooperation de-als to “achieve the mutual interests of the two peoples.”

The normalization deal came after Trump said he was moving to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. The delisting opened the door for Sudan to get international loans and aid, which it needs to revive its battered economy and rescue its transition to democracy.