(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on October 23, 2020 shows (L to R) an Israeli flag during a rally in the coastal city of Tel Aviv on September 19, 2020; and a Sudanese flag during a gathering east of the capital Khartoum on June 3, 2020. - Sudan and Israel agreed on Otober 23 to normalise relations, in a US-brokered deal to end decades of hostility that was widely welcomed but stirred Palestinian anger. The announcement makes Sudan, technically at war with Israel since its 1948 foundation, the fifth Arab country to forge diplomatic relations with the Jewish state. (Photos by JACK GUEZ and ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP)

Israel sends first official delegation to Sudan

The Frontier Post / November 23, 2020

TEL AVIV (Agencies): Israel’s first ever official delegation to Sudan reportedly took off from Ben Gurion Airport Monday on its way to Khartoum for talks between the two countries on the normalization deal announced last month.

The delegation is made up of a small group of government officials and will prepare the groundwork for a larger visit of higher-level Israeli officials in the coming weeks, the Ynet news site reported.

On October 23, US President Trump announ-ced that Sudan would start normalizing ties with Israel, with the two countries set to sign deals covering agriculture, trade, aviation and migration.

Sudan’s Foreign Mini-stry said at the time that Sudanese and Israeli officials would meet in the following weeks to discuss a package of cooperation de-als to “achieve the mutual interests of the two peoples.”

The normalization deal came after Trump said he was moving to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. The delisting opened the door for Sudan to get international loans and aid, which it needs to revive its battered economy and rescue its transition to democracy.

