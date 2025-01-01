Israel suspends prisoner release after six Gaza hostages freed: Sources

JERUSALEM (AFP): Israeli sources said the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners due to take place Saturday under the Gaza truce deal has been delayed, pending a decision by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Netanyahu “will hold a security consultation this evening”, an Israeli official said on condition of anonymity, with a second source adding that “regarding the delay in the release of the terrorists, once the security consultation concludes, a decision will be made regarding the next steps” of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

More than 620 Palestinian prisoners are scheduled to be released on Saturday as part of the seventh hostage-prisoner exchange under the ongoing Gaza ceasefire deal, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club advocacy group.

Their release was in exchange for the six Israeli hostages freed by Hamas earlier on Saturday from Gaza.

The sources did not provide a reason for the delay in releasing the Palestinian prisoners.

The development comes amid outrage in Israel over what Hamas described as a “mix-up” in delivering the remains of dead hostage Shiri Bibas.

On Thursday, Hamas handed over four bodies, saying they were of hostages Shiri Bibas, her two young sons and an elderly captive.

Israeli forensic experts determined that the mother was not among the remains, prompting Netanyahu to warn that Hamas “will pay a price.”

Hamas later handed over other human remains, which have been confirmed to be those of Bibas.