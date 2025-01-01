Israel to launch military operation in West Bank after bus bombings

JERUSALEM (Reuters): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the military to carry out an “intensive” operation in the occupied West Bank after explosions on buses close to Tel Aviv on Thursday, in what his office described as an attempted mass attack.

No casualties were reported.

The Israeli police earlier said there had been explosions on three buses in two Israeli suburbs outside Tel Aviv and that four explosive devices had been found. Local media reported the explosions had occurred on buses in depots and were empty.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosions. Netanyahu met with the defence minister, head of the military and Shin Bet and the police commissioner following the explosions, his office said. A police spokesperson said that improvised explosive devices with timers had been identified and public transportation had been searched for any further devices.