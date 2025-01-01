Israel to release 602 prisoners in Gaza swap Saturday: Palestinian NGO

GAZA (Agencies): Israel will free 602 inmates from jails on Saturday as part of a hostage-prisoner swap with Hamas under an ongoing Gaza ceasefire deal, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club advocacy group.

Among those released, 445 are individuals from Gaza who were arrested after Hamas’ October 7 attack that sparked the war, 60 are serving long sentences, 50 are serving life sentences, and 47 were re-arrested after a 2011 prisoner exchange, Amani Sarahneh, spokeswoman for the NGO, told AFP.

Sarahneh added that 108 of the prisoners to be released Saturday would be deported outside of Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Earlier on Friday, the armed wing of Hamas said it will release Israeli hostages Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem Tov, Tal Shoham, Omer Wenkert, Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengisto on Saturday.

Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengisto are civilians, who entered Gaza a decade ago and have been held there since.