Israel to seal off Palestinian territories for 3 days

TEL AVIV (AA): Israel will seal off the occupied Palestinian territories for three days as of Tuesday, according to the Israeli military on Sunday.

A military statement said the measure includes a complete lockdown of the West Bank and the closure of crossing points with the Gaza Strip.

The statement said the closure will start as of Tuesday 19:00 local time (16:00 GMT) till Thursday April 15.

The army said it will exceptionally allow humanitarian and medical cases to go through the Gaza crossings after taking permissions from the Israeli authorities.

The lockdown comes as Israel marks its Memorial Day, which is observed for all military personnel killed during Israeli military operations. Israel also commemorates its national day, which marks the creation of Israel on the rubble of the Palestine. Palestinians term this day as the “Nakba”, or Catastrophe.