Israel to send delegation for Gaza hostage negotiations: PM

1 hour ago
by The Frontier Post

JERUSALEM (AFP): Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Thursday that he has agreed to send a delegation for talks on securing the release of hostages seized in the Hamas October 7 attacks.

In a statement after telephone talks with US President Joe Biden, Netanyahu’s office said: “The prime minister updated President Biden about his decision to send a delegation that would continue negotiations for freeing the hostages.” There was no indication where the delegation would go or when it would leave.

