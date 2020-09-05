‘Israel-UAE pact to have status of full peace treaty’

JERUSALEM (Agencies): The normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates will be defined as a “peace treaty” and will have similar legal status to the Jewish state’s peace agreements with Egypt and Jordan, the Walla news site reports.

Quoting unnamed Israeli and American officials, the news site says the request to give the agreement the status of a treaty was made by Israel during the joint visit of Israeli and American delegations to Abu Dhabi this week, with the UAE agreeing to the request.

The officials say Israel wanted the deal to be a peace treaty so both sides will be more committed to it and that the agreement will need to be ratified by the Knesset and the UAE’s Federal National Council.

The report also quotes Israeli officials saying there is still no final date for the planned ceremony at the White House, but it is expected to be held in the coming weeks.