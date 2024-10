Vientiane (AFP): UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday warned Israel there must be no repeat of an “intolerable” incident in which its forces fired on peacekeepers in Lebanon, wounding two.

“There was naturally a reaction from many sides in solidarity with the peacekeepers that were wounded and in telling Israel very clearly that this incident is intolerable and cannot be repeated,” Guterres said after talks with Southeast Asian leaders at a summit in Laos.