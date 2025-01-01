Israel vs. Iran: Why Riyadh is committed to de-escalation

Faisal J. Abbas

As anyone who has followed the recent statements coming out of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs will tell you, the Kingdom has made its stance regarding the recent regional tensions unequivocally clear: The current aggression against Iran is not only unacceptable, but also a dangerous provocation that threatens the stability of the entire Middle East.

It is important for observers to note that Saudi Arabia today views Iran not as an adversary, but as a fellow Muslim nation facing a grave and unjustified assault. In condemning this attack as a blatant violation of international norms, Riyadh has voiced strong solidarity with the Iranian people, rejecting any breach of their sovereignty. This principled position reflects the Kingdom’s long-standing belief in non-intervention and mutual respect among nations.

What is particularly alarming is the apparent objective behind the timing of these hostilities: to derail sensitive negotiations between Tehran and Washington. Saudi Arabia sees this as a calculated move to sabotage dialogue that could de-escalate one of the region’s most intractable challenges — the Iranian nuclear file.

Since the landmark Beijing agreement in March 2023, Saudi-Iranian relations have, slowly but surely, entered a promising new chapter. While it is true that previous hostilities could not easily be forgotten, trust-building measures have been gradually taking root, with bilateral committees working across various domains to ensure differences do not escalate unchecked. This fragile progress — and the greater idea of a peaceful and prosperous Middle East — is precisely what stands to be lost if the drums of war drown out diplomatic momentum.

Riyadh has also emphasized that regional stability hinges on stronger cooperation among Muslim nations. Under the umbrella of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Kingdom believes in the potential for a united front that can foster peace and development, so long as intentions are sincere and not clouded by geopolitical ambitions.

In a flurry of diplomatic engagement, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been on the phone with world leaders, all the way from Washington to London to the Far East, calling for collective action to halt what could possibly be a regional disaster. He has also spoken directly with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s commitment to de-escalation and its willingness to mediate.

This leadership extends beyond political gestures. On the ground, the Kingdom provided shelter, medical care, and transportation to over 70,000 Iranian pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia due to the conflict. Acting on the crown prince’s directive, the Kingdom funded their stay and coordinated their safe return home — a humanitarian move reflecting the values Saudi Arabia consistently upholds.

Meanwhile, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has been tirelessly engaging with global counterparts, rallying support for a ceasefire and meeting directly with his Iranian counterpart to explore diplomatic solutions. Notably, Riyadh had urged Tehran — well before the outbreak of hostilities — to engage with Washington’s final offer seriously, warning that the US stance on the nuclear issue should not be underestimated.

Looking forward, should Iran face humanitarian challenges in the aftermath of this crisis, there is no doubt that the Kingdom will be among the first to offer aid. This is not merely altruism — it is a strategic and moral imperative rooted in the belief that the well-being of neighboring nations affects the collective fate of the region.

Crucially, Saudi Arabia has drawn a firm line: No belligerent party will be permitted to use its airspace, land, or waters. Riyadh’s neutrality is active, not passive — it is deliberate, disciplined, and unwavering in its commitment to de-escalation.

Needless to say, the deliberate targeting of civilians, bombing of media outlets and hospitals, and threats to the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader are condemnable and appalling; but by continuing to accept them we risk normalizing unacceptable war crimes.

Hopefully, there will be some adults in decision-making rooms around the world who will agree that this escalation needs to stop before we reach the point of no return.

Courtesy: arabnews