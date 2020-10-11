Israel will oppose US F-35 sale to Qatar

JERUSALEM (Agencies): Israel will oppose any U.S. sale of F-35 warplanes to Qatar, Israel’s intelligence minister said on Sunday, citing a need to maintain Israeli military superiority in the region.

Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen made the comments on Israeli Army Radio when asked about a Reuters report that Qatar had submitted a formal request to Washington to buy stealthy F-35 fighter jets.

Asked whether Israel would oppose such a sale, Cohen said: “The answer is yes. Our security and military superiority in the region are the most significant things for us. Our region has still not turned into Switzerland.”

The Qatari request follows an August deal between the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates in which Washington agreed to consider giving the Gulf state approval to buy F-35s in a side deal to a U.S.-brokered agreement called the Abraham Accord to normalise diplomatic ties with Israel.

Doha’s request is seen as another test to the US’s commitment to maintaining the Jewish state’s military edge in the region in the face of wealthy Gulf states seeking advanced military hardware.

Under US law, Congress is tasked with vetting sales of arms to Middle Eastern countries and weighing them against America’s commitments to Israeli military superiority, with a determination usually made following consultations between the Pentagon and Israeli defense officials.

While Israel cannot veto a sale, it can raise concerns that could make it more difficult to seal a deal.