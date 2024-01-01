Israel will show zero tolerance to any infraction of Lebanon ceasefire: Defense minister

JERUSALEM (Reuters): Israel demands effective UN enforcement of an eventual ceasefire deal with Lebanon and will show “zero tolerance” toward any infraction, Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday.

“Any house in southern Lebanon that is rebuilt and established as a terrorist base will be destroyed, every armament and terrorist regrouping will be struck, every attempt to smuggle weapons will be thwarted and any threat to our forces or to Israeli citizens will be destroyed immediately,” Katz told the UN’s special coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.