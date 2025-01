JERUSALEM (AFP): Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Monday that Israel is “working hard” to reach a deal that would facilitate the release of dozens of hostages held captive in Gaza.

“There has been progress in the negotiations for the release of the hostages. Israel really wants to release the hostages and is working hard to secure a deal,” Saar said at a joint press conference with his visiting Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen.