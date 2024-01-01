Israeli Airstrike on Gaza School Kills 12 Displaced Palestinians



Israel has conducted an airstrike on the Mustafa Hafez School in Gaza City, resulting in the deaths of 12 Palestinians, according to the Civil Defence. The school, which had become a refuge for “hundreds” of displaced individuals, was targeted amid escalating tensions in the region.

In response, Hamas accused the United States of altering the terms of the ongoing ceasefire negotiations, accusing Washington of displaying a “blind bias” towards Israel. This criticism comes as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continues his diplomatic efforts in the region, currently holding talks in Egypt.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military reported recovering the bodies of six captives held by Hamas in Khan Younis. This development has intensified calls from the families of remaining captives for the Israeli government to finalize a ceasefire agreement. Opposition leader Yair Lapid has renewed his call for a truce and the release of captives, urging Prime Minister Netanyahu to stop undermining the negotiations.

As the Democratic National Convention began in Chicago, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets to protest the Biden administration’s support for Israel’s military actions in Gaza. The conflict has so far resulted in over 40,000 Palestinian deaths and nearly 93,000 injuries. In Israel, 1,139 people were killed, and more than 200 taken captive during the Hamas-led attacks on October 7.

In the West Bank, Palestinians mourned the death of 18-year-old Mahmoud al-Haroub, who was killed by Israeli forces during a raid in the town of Dura, near Hebron. The Palestinian health ministry reported that al-Haroub was shot in the right eye, with the bullet lodging in his brain, leading to his death hours later. His death marks the 636th Palestinian killed in the West Bank since the start of the conflict on October 7.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps expressed skepticism about the sincerity of U.S. actions regarding the war in Gaza, accusing Washington of being a participant in the conflict. Iran, the spokesperson stressed, supports any efforts that would lead to an end to the violence and aid the people of Gaza.