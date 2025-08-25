Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza hospital kills 15, including journalists

KHAN YOUNIS: An Israeli airstrike hit the fourth floor of southern Gaza’s main hospital Monday, killing at least 15 people, Gaza’s health ministry said.

The ministry said the victims on the fourth floor of Nasser Hospital were killed in a double-tap strike — one missile hitting first, then another moments later as rescue crews arrived.

The victims of the strke included three journalists, one of whom worked for Reuters, Palestinian health officials said.



Cameraman Hussam Al-Masri, one of the journalists killed in the strikes according to the officials, was a contractor for Reuters. Photographer Hatem Khaled, who was also a Reuters contractor, was wounded, the officials said. Al Jazeera also confirmed journalist, Mohammad Salama, was killed in the hospital strike.



Khan Younis’ Nasser Hospital, the largest in southern Gaza, has withstood raids and bombardment throughout 22 months of war, with officials citing critical shortages of supplies and staff.



Israel’s military did not immediately respond to questions about the strike.



Israel’s attacks on hospitals are not in comment in its war against Hamas in Gaza. Multiple hospitals were struck or raided across the strip with Israel claiming attacking militants operating from inside the medical facilities without providing evidence.



A June strike on Nasser hospital killed three people and wounded 10. At the time Israeli military said it had precisely struck Hamas militants operating from within a command and control center at the hospital.

