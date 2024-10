BEIRUT (Reuters): The Israeli army on Tuesday called for the evacuation of additional villages in southern Lebanon, a day after a similar evacuation call after the military announced the launch of ground operations.

“Evacuate your homes immediately. Be careful, you must not go south. Any southward movement may put you in danger,” said Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee in a post on social media, calling on residents to evacuate over 20 new villages and towns in south Lebanon.