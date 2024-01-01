Israeli army says hit Hezbollah arms facilities in overnight Beirut strikes

BEIRUT (AFP): The Israeli military said Thursday it hit Hezbollah weapons production facilities in the group’s south Beirut bastion, in some of the fiercest strikes on the area since the Lebanon war began.

At least 17 raids levelled six buildings, according to Lebanon’s official National News Agency, with a huge ball of fire enveloped in a tower of smoke soaring into the night sky.

Israel is fighting Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon and has vowed to retaliate against Iran for an October 1 missile attack.

The war in Lebanon began late last month, nearly a year after Hezbollah began low-intensity cross-border fire into Israel in support of Hamas following its October 7, 2023 attack.

“Overnight, the IAF (air force) conducted intelligence-based strikes on several weapons storage and manufacturing facilities belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization” in the southern suburbs of the capital, the Israeli military said.

It said that it had “struck more than 160 Hezbollah targets over the past day, including infrastructure sites across Lebanon.”

The NNA called the nighttime raids on the southern suburbs “the most violent in the area since the beginning of the war.”

Six buildings were destroyed around the neighbourhood of Laylaki, the NNA said, including a residential complex hit by four Israeli strikes that caused “a large fire.”

AFPTV footage showed a massive explosion followed by smaller blasts after the Israeli army issued an Arabic-language evacuation warning for the area, where Hezbollah holds sway.

There was no warning, however, for a strike that hit the nearby Jnah neighborhood, killing one person and wounding five, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.