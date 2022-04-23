Israeli atrocities against innocent Palestinians

The Spokesperson for OHCHR, Ravina Shamdasani has said that the use of force in law enforcement operations is strictly limited and governed by international norms and standards, while the use of force by Israeli police results in widespread injuries among worshippers and staff in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound must be promptly, impartially, independently, and transparently investigated. According to the Spokesperson for OHCHR, a number of Palestinians, including the elderly, women, children, and at least one journalist, who did not appear to pose any threat to the Israeli security forces in any manner, were beaten with batons or shot with sponge-tipped bullets from close range. She demanded the Israeli government that the Police officials involved in the violations of global norms and standards should be held to account, and policies and procedures on the use of force must be reviewed with a view to avoiding any further violations.

The fascist and illegal Israeli regime is fully involved in state-sponsored atrocities and grave violations of human and religious rights of the innocent Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian land. The fanatic Jews have the full backing of the Israeli government in such acts of aggression against Palestinian Muslims as well as their properties, businesses, and warship places. The Israeli government is pursuing a well-thought strategy of exploiting the religious sentiment of the Palestinian Muslims through the excessive use of intimidation, harassment, coercive tactics, and force in such a ruthless and recurrent manner that Palestinian Muslims agree to live a humiliating life in the occupied territory or flee out of Israel. However, now the world became aware of the malicious designs of the Israeli government and currently, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has found a video that clearly illustrates the widespread, unnecessary, and indiscriminate use of force by the Israeli Police in the recent violence in Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. In fact, it is high time that the United Nations must fulfill its responsibilities regarding the Palestinian issue, which is pending resolution on the agenda of the global forum over the past seven decades.