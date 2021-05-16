Israeli Attack on Media

Israeli Air Force targeted and destroyed a high-rise building “Burj-ul-Jallah Tower” in Gaza City on Saturday that housed offices of The Associated Press (AP), Al-Jazeera TV and other media outlets. According to reports, the tenants safely evacuated the building after an Israeli military officer telephoned a warning that the strike was imminent within an hour. Three heavy missiles struck the 12-story building and changed it into a big heap of mud. Associate Press President and CEO Gary Pruitt said they are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza. According to him, they narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life and AP was seeking information from the Israeli government and engaged with the US, Department of States to learn more on the attacks. The Al-Jazeera TV responded to attack and said that the channel will not be silenced.

The Israeli military claimed that it targeted the building because it contained assets of Hamas intelligence agencies, which were using media offices as human shields. On other hand, the White House issued a statement that safety of Journalists is paramount and it has communicated its concerns to Israel over an airstrike launched in Gaza at a building that housed several news organizations, including The Associated Press.

Israeli war crimes against innocent unarmed Palestinians had reached to new heights during recent few days. Israeli air Force had targeted several high-rise buildings including Palestinian residential houses in the Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City and killed several members of an extended family. It also targeted media houses to shut the window exposing to world, the true face of Israeli monster eating up Palestinian lives and properties. Top Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh said that Israel’s massacres in the Gaza Strip revealed the impotence and failure of the enemy and the dilemma it faces because of the great resistance. Haniyeh vowed that Palestinian forces would keep defending their people.

The Israeli unprovoked attacks on Palestinian worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque on 27 Ramadan and indiscriminate airstrikes in Gaza and West Bank had fueled anger against Israel. Palestinians are almost unarmed and in this state of helplessness they are battling Israeli brutal force with stones, guns or rocket launchers which has no comparison with well trained and highly equipped Israeli Army. Western media and governments had adopted a biased approach toward the issue and report this unilateral use of lethal force as a conflict between two regular Armies inflamed by Palestinians. West is mourning on death of few Israeli but has no sympathy for more than hundred deaths, over 300 injuries and displacement of more over fifteen thousand Palestinian families in the wake of this Israeli misadventure. The Palestinians who lost their loved ones and facing monstruous Israeli crimes have enormous rage for Israel. Men and women are ready to die to harm their eternal enemy to get revenge of their loved ones. International Community and United States must understand that such brutality does not end violence rather in breads the extremism in the Palestinians. The longtime unresolved political disputes and injustice breads disappointment, anger and extremism in the victim societies which led to the armed freedom struggle against the Occupiers. Therefore, it is the responsibility of international community and the UNO to resolve longstanding issues of Palestine and Kashmir for lasting peace and stability in these regions.