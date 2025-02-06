Israeli Defence Minister Orders Military to Plan for Mass Exodus from Gaza

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has directed the Israeli military to prepare a plan allowing any resident of Gaza who wishes to emigrate to a country willing to accept them. Katz praised US President Donald Trump’s controversial plan, suggesting it could offer an opportunity for a large number of Gaza’s population to leave. Potential destinations for emigrants, including Spain, Ireland, and Norway, were mentioned by Katz, who criticized these countries for what he called “false accusations” against Israel regarding its actions in Gaza. He further argued that if these nations refuse to accept Palestinians, it would expose their hypocrisy.

Katz also accused Hamas of preventing civilians from fleeing Gaza, claiming the militant group uses them as human shields. He emphasized that Gaza’s residents should have the freedom to emigrate, just as citizens in other parts of the world do.