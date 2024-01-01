Israeli defense minister says no ceasefire until Hezbollah disarmed, beyond Litani

JERUSALEM (Reuters): Israel’s defense minister said on Wednesday he would not agree to any Lebanon ceasefire that does not ensure a disarmed Hezbollah withdraws north of Lebanon’s Litani River or allow the residents of northern Israel to return to their homes.

“We will not make any [ceasefires], we will not take our foot off the pedal, and we will not allow any arrangement that does not include the achievement of the war’s objectives – and above all Israel’s right to enforce and act on its own against any terrorist activity,” the minister, Israel Katz, said during his first visit to the Northern Command with the Chief of Staff.

“Terrorist infrastructure is collapsing in Beirut – we will continue to hurt Hezbollah everywhere.”