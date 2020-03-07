Israeli defense minister’s Twitter account hacked
/ March 7, 2020
JERUSALEM (AA): The Twitter account of Israel’s defense minister suffered a hack, official Hebrew channel KAN reported on Saturday.
The anonymous hacker of Naftali Bennett’s account posted a tweet demanding “freedom for Palestine” with the Palestinian flag.
Another tweet showed the Turkish flag with the Turkish national anthem in English.
Although Bennet later recovered his account, he did not comment until 8.00 GMT on the incident.