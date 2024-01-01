Israeli drones kill 11 policemen in Rafah

GAZA (Quds News Network):Within hours, Israeli drones have attacked and killed 11 policemen in Rafah, including Director of Rafah Investigations Ahmed Al-Yaqoubi, his deputy Ayman Al-Rantisi, and the head of the Supply Investigations Department.

Activists and journalists suggests that Israel is now targeting individuals and entities responsible for facilitating citizens’ affairs, maintaining security, and supervising the distribution of aid packages. This targeting is aimed at creating a state of chaos among the displaced population in Rafah.