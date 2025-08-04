JERUSALEM (AFP) : More than 600 retired Israeli security officials including former heads of intelligence agencies have urged US President Donald Trump to pressure their own government to end the war in Gaza.
“It is our professional judgment that Hamas no longer poses a strategic threat to Israel,” the former officials wrote in an open letter shared with the media on Monday, calling on Trump to “steer” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decisions.
Israeli ex-security chiefs urge Trump to help end Gaza war
