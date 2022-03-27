Israeli fighter jets touch down in Greece for international aerial drills

TEL AVIV (Agencies): Israeli Air Force jets have landed in Greece to participate in a major international aerial exercise, simulating operations against air defense systems and large airstrikes, the military says.

Eight other countries are joining Greece in its Iniochos exercise this year: the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Cyprus, Slov-enia, Austria and Israel. The exercise is scheduled to last through April 8.

The Israel Defense Forces says its delegation includes F-16 fighter jets and Gulfstream G550 surveillance planes.

“The exercise is part of strengthening aerial cooperation through mutual learning and training, as well as strengthening cooperation between the participating countries,” the IDF says in a statement.

Egypt, Albania, Austria, North Macedonia, UK, India, Kuwait, Croatia, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia are sending observers to the drill, according to the Hellenic Air Force.

