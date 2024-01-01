Israeli forces storm Gaza hospitals, killing dozens

GAZA (AFP): The Israeli military reported launching an operation on Friday targeting Hamas militants near one of northern Gaza’s last functioning hospitals, while Hamas accused it of storming the facility.

The operation, centred near the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, followed an announcement from the hospital on Thursday that five of its staff members had been killed in an Israeli strike.

The military claimed in a statement that the hospital had become “a key stronghold for terrorist organisations and continues to be used as a hideout for terrorist operatives” since Israeli forces began broader operations in northern Gaza in October.

Acting on intelligence regarding “terrorist infrastructure and operatives” in the hospital’s vicinity, the military said it began operations there on Friday.

“The troops are conducting targeted operations in the area, while mitigating harm to uninvolved civilians, patients, and medical personnel,” it added.

Since October 6, Israel has intensified its land and air offensive in northern Gaza, stating its goal is to prevent Hamas militants from regrouping in the region.

Before initiating the latest operation near the hospital, the military said its troops had “facilitated the secure evacuation of civilians, patients, and medical personnel”.

But Hamas said Israeli forces had stormed the facility on Friday.

“The occupation army stormed Kamal Adwan hospital forcing medical staff, patients, the wounded, and displaced people to evacuate,” it said in a statement.

Hamas further accused Israeli forces of isolating and detaining those evacuated, saying: “Hamas holds the occupation fully responsible for the lives of patients, wounded, and medical staff after they were cut off from communication, arrested, and taken to an unknown location.”

Hospital officials could not be reached for comment on Friday.

The Israeli military has regularly accused Hamas of using hospitals as command and control centres for attacks against its forces throughout the war. Hamas has denied these accusations.

On Thursday, Hossam Abu Safiyeh, director of Kamal Adwan hospital, said that five staff members had been killed in an Israeli strike.

The military, when contacted by AFP, did not comment on the strike.

In recent days, Safiyeh has repeatedly raised concerns about the hospital’s situation, accusing Israeli forces of targeting the facility.

“The world must understand that our hospital is being targeted with the intent to kill and forcibly displace the people inside,” he said in a statement on Monday.

The World Health Organisation has described conditions at Kamal Adwan hospital as “appalling” and said it was operating at a “minimum” level.