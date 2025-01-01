Israeli military says body released by Hamas is not of captive

JERUSALEM (Reuters): The Israeli military said on Friday that one of the bodies released by Hamas did not belong to any of the captives held in Gaza, accusing Hamas of violating an already shaking ceasefire.

Two of the bodies were identified as infant Kfir Bibas and his four-year-old brother Ariel, while a third body that was supposed to be their mother, Shiri, was found not to match with any captive and remained unidentified, the military said.

“This is a violation of utmost severity by the Hamas terrorist organization, which is obliged under the agreement to return four deceased hostages,” the military said, in a statement, demanding the return of Shiri and all captives.

The family of captive Oded Lifshitz, said in a statement that his body had been formally identified.