Israeli military says it has killed around 250 Hezbollah fighters in ground operation

BEIRUT (Agencies): The Israeli military estimates it has killed around 250 Hezbollah fighters, including a number of battalion and company commanders, since the start of its ground operation in Lebanon earlier this week, a military spokesperson said on Friday.

Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said the military was still assessing the damage caused by airstrikes in southern Beirut on Thursday night, which he said targeted Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters.

Hezbollah has not publicly provided any death toll.

Separately, the Israeli army said in a statement its forces had hit more than 2,000 sites during its four-day incursion into southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah positions.

“Over 2,000 military targets have been struck,” including militants, military buildings, weapons and more, it said.