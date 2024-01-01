Israeli military says it killed deputy commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces

BEIRUT (AFP): The Israeli army said Wednesday it had killed the deputy head of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, in a strike in the Nabatieh area of south Lebanon.

“In an intelligence-directed strike, the Israeli air force struck and eliminated Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, deputy commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces, in the area of Nabatieh,” the army said in a statement, adding that Shahadi had previously run Radwan operations in Syria and overseen “terror attacks in southern Lebanon.”