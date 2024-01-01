Israeli military says struck Hezbollah on Syria-Lebanon border

BEIRUT (AFP): The Israeli military said on Saturday it had struck “military infrastructure” at the Syria-Lebanon border being used by Hezbollah for weapons smuggling in violation of their ceasefire agreement.

The air force launched a “strike on military infrastructure sites adjacent to border crossings between Syria and Lebanon that were actively used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons from Syria into Lebanon” the military said in a statement. It said the smuggling happened “after the ceasefire agreement went into effect.”