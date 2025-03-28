Israeli parliament passes law giving politicians greater say on judges’ selection

JERUSALEM (Reuters) : The Israeli parliament on Thursday approved final readings of a bill giving politicians a greater say in selecting judges, one of a series of issues that have fuelled a wave of protests against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The bill, changing the make-up of a nine-member Judges Selection Committee, removes members chosen by the Israel Bar Association and replaces them with representatives chosen by the government and opposition.

Opposition parties, which have attacked the bill as a blow to one of the foundations of Israeli democracy, boycotted the final vote.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin said the new law, which will go into effect under the next parliament, would ensure a “balanced and representative” make up of the selection committee and ensure worthy candidates were not excluded because their views differed from the dominant consensus.

But the measure was denounced by opposition politicians and by protesters already angry with the government over issues ranging from the return of the war in Gaza to the recent sacking of the head of the domestic intelligence service.

“It’s a very critical day because the government passed down a law today that is a cornerstone of democracy, and they have turned it around to become a political issue,” said Roni Mamluk, attending a protest in Tel Aviv.

The bill passed on Thursday was one element in a package of measures that prompted huge protests in Israel in 2023.

The government said the measures, which would also have curbed the powers of the Supreme Court, were needed to prevent judicial overreach from intruding into the sphere of parliament. Critics attacked them as an attempt to undermine the authority of the justice system.