Israeli planes bomb Gaza as Egyptians seek to restore calm

Monitoring Desk

GAZA CITY: Israeli warplanes pounded Hamas-ruled Gaza early Tuesday, the Israeli army said.

The strikes came as visiting Egyptian security officials strove to defuse the latest uptick in violence, a Hamas source said.

“Fighter jets and (other) aircraft struck underground infrastructures belonging to the Hamas in the Gaza Strip,” an Israeli military statement said.

“The occupation continued its aggression and carried out air strikes on Gaza after midnight,” the Hamas source said, adding that the strikes were seen as a “negative response” to the truce feelers.

There were no casualties in the strikes.

Gaza security sources and witnesses said the strikes hit Hamas lookout posts at Rafah in the south of the territory and Beit Lahia in the north.

Tensions have been rising for more than a week.

Israel has closed its Kerem Shalom goods crossing with the Gaza Strip, imposed a ban on fishing off the Gaza coast and, in the past few days, staged nightly air raids.