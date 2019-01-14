Israeli PM admits attacking Iranian targets in Syria

JERUSALEM (Sputnik): According to the prime minister, Israel has attacked Iranian weapons depots at the Damascus International Airport in Syria.

On 12 January Israeli aircraft carried out multiple missile strikes on the suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus. The attack was repelled by the Syrian Air Defence and most of the missiles were shot down, while a warehouse near Damascus International Airport was damaged by the strikes. On Sunday morning Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Israeli Air Force had targeted Iranian targets in Syria.

“The Israel Defense Forces has attacked hundreds of Iranian and Hezbollah targets. Just in the past 36 hours, the air force attacked Iranian depots full of Iranian weapons in the Damascus International Airport,” Netanyahu said, speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting in his Jerusalem office, as cited by The Times of Israel.

He also added that “the recent attacks prove that we are as determined as every to act against Iran and Syria,” according to Haaretz.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said it had sent letters to the United Nations following an Israeli aerial attack near Damascus. Syria’s Foreign Ministry has demanded that the United Nations take immediate measures to prevent new Israeli attacks.