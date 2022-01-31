Israeli President accuses Iran of destabilizing region

TEL AVIV (TASS): Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog on Monday accused Iran of destabilizing the situation in the region and using satellites for terrorist purposes. He made the corresponding statement, completing the first ever two-day visit to UAE.

“I am ending my historic visit to the UAE at the invitation of Crown Prince [A-bu Dhabi] Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his government. There are only two paths for this region. First, peace, prosperity, cooperation, joint investment and beauty future. The alternative is what Iran is doing, which is destabilizing the region and using its satellites for terror,” the Duke’s office circulated.

The Israeli President no-ted that his visit to the UAE “symbolizes hope, peace and a great future for the r-egion and the world as a w-hole.” “The potential [of cooperation] between the t-wo countries is huge, we c-an really lead the Middle E-ast to new horizons of pe-ace, prosperity, cooperati-on, joint investment and de-velopment,” he added. Acc-ording to Duke, since the signing of the peace agreements between Israel and the UAE, “trade has already exceeded one billion dollars.”