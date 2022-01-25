Israeli President will visit UAE on January 30

TEL AVIV (TASS): Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog will leave on January 30 for the first ever two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he is scheduled to hold talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This was announced on Tuesday by the office of the Duke.

“For the first time in history, the President of the State of Israel will visit the United Arab Emirates. During the visit, on January 30 and 31, 2022, the President will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” the statement said.

The office indicated that the Duke “will visit Abu Dhabi and Dubai, where he will hold official meetings.” The program of the visit, in addition to negotiations with the Crown Pri-nce of Abu Dhabi, includes meetings with the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Coopera-tion Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Emir of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and representatives of the Jewish community country.