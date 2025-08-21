Israeli prime minister orders immediate negotiations to free hostages, end Gaza war

JERUSALEM (AA): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday he ordered immediate negotiations to secure the release of all hostages held in Gaza and end the war, even as he approved plans to occupy Gaza City.

The announcement appeared contradictory, coming days after Hamas accepted an Egyptian-Qatari proposal to free roughly half the hostages in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire and talks toward a permanent truce – terms at odds with Israel’s stated goal of occupying Gaza City.

“I came to approve the army’s plans to take control of Gaza City and decide the battle against Hamas,” Netanyahu said in statements carried by Israeli Channel 12 during a visit to the military’s Gaza Division.

“At the same time, I instructed immediate negotiations for the release of all our hostages and to end the war under conditions acceptable to Israel.”

Israel estimates Hamas is holding around 50 hostages, including 20 believed to be alive. More than 10,800 Palestinians are imprisoned in Israel, amid rights groups’ accusations of torture and medical neglect.

“We are in a decisive stage, and I deeply appreciate the response of reservists and the regular army for this vital mission,” Netanyahu said, claiming that defeating Hamas and freeing all captives “go hand in hand.”

It was the first time Netanyahu had directly addressed a potential exchange deal since Hamas announced its acceptance of the Egyptian-Qatari proposal.

Israeli media said the plan involves Israeli troop redeployments to areas near the border to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, along with a 60-day pause in fighting.

During that time, exchanges would proceed in two phases: releasing 10 Israeli hostages alive and 18 bodies in return for Palestinian prisoners, and launching talks on permanent de-escalation from day one.

On Wednesday, Defense Minister Israel Katz approved a military plan dubbed “Gideon’s Chariots 2” to seize Gaza City despite mediation efforts.

The plan envisions forcing roughly 1 million residents southward, surrounding the city and carrying out raids in urban areas. A second phase would target refugee camps in central Gaza, many of which have already suffered heavy destruction.

Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, and led to food shortages and starvation deaths.