Israeli security service says 60 Hamas members arrested in West Bank

HEBRON (AFP): Israel’s security service said Sunday it had broken up a network of Hamas militants in the occupied West Bank suspected of planning attacks, arresting 60 of the group’s members.

The Shin Bet internal security agency said in a statement that “a significant, complex, and large-scale Hamas infrastructure was exposed” in the West Bank town of Hebron.

It said it broke up 10 militant cells that “operated to carry out attacks in various formats in the immediate time frame.”

Hamas leaders “worked to recruit, arm, and train additional Hamas operatives from the area to carry out shooting and bombing attacks against Israeli targets,” according to the statement.

Shin Bet said the three-month joint operation with the military and police was its biggest investigation in the West Bank “in the past decade.”

It said terrorism charges were being filed against the suspects.

Hamas did not immediately comment on the statement.