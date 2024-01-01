Israeli shelling in Gaza kills 12 Palestinians: Reports

GAZA (Agencies): At least 12 Palestinians, including two children and a woman, were killed early on Saturday morning by Israeli attacks east of Gaza’s Khan Younis and in the Al-Nuseirat camp area, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

At least 15 others were injured in the attacks, Wafa added.

The war in Gaza began with Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on southern Israel which resulted in the deaths of 1,199 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Palestinian militants also seized 251 hostages, of whom 105 remain in Gaza including 34 the military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has killed 40,265 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry, which does not give details of civilian and militant deaths.