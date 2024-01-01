Israeli soldier dies of wounds suffered in October 7 attack

GAZA (AFP): An Israeli soldier wounded in Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attacks died from his injuries on Tuesday, the military said.

Yona-Bezalel Brief, 23, belonged to an Israeli army commando unit and was wounded in Kfar Aza kibbutz, a southern Israel community near Gaza that was hit hard by the unprecedented attack.

His death brings to 1,207 the total number of casualties from the attacks, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

The Israeli army says 805 of its soldiers have been killed since the start of the Gaza war, including during the October 7 attack.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed 44,235 people in Gaza, according to figures from the territory’s health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.