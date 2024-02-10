Israeli soldiers kill 6-year-old Hind Rajab

GAZA (Quds News Network): As the first footage from the scene unfolds, shows Israeli tanks stationed and opened fire at the vehicle where 6-year-old Hind Rajab and her sister, along with the rest of their relatives, were sheltering. The tanks shot at them multiple times, leaving them to bleed until death.

A Red Crescent ambulance, which had prior coordination with the Israeli army, was dispatched to rescue them but was also targeted a few meters from the vehicle, resulting in the killing of two paramedics, Yousef Zeino and Ahmad al-Madhoun.

Al-Jazeera correspondent reports from the scene showing the damage both vehicles sustained from the Israeli tank fire. The remains of the family’s bodies and the extensive damage to the ambulance, which was shelled by the tanks, resulting in the destruction of the vehicle and the death of the crew inside it.