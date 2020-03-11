Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian teen during West Bank protest, Palestinian ministry says

RAMALLAH (Reuters): Israeli troops killed a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday during a protest against feared Israeli land confiscation, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

A Reuters cameraman at the scene said protesters threw rocks at soldiers, who opened fire and shot tear gas canisters while trying to clear them from a hilltop near the Israeli settlement of Itamar.

The Israeli military said that about 500 Palestinians were burning tyres and throwing rocks at the soldiers during what it described as a violent riot, and that the incident will be reviewed.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said one youth, aged 15, was killed by a live bullet, and another 18 protesters were wounded by rubber-coated metal bullets fired by the troops.

Palestinians and much of the world view settlements that Israel has built in territory captured in the 1967 Middle East war as illegal. Israel disputes this.