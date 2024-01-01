Israeli strike in Lebanon capital Beirut targets senior Hezbollah figure, sources say

BEIRUT (Reuters): An Israeli strike targeted a senior Hezbollah figure, two security sources told Reuters on Friday.

The sources could not immediately say who was targeted or if they had been killed.

Earlier, the Israeli military said it had carried out a targeted strike in Beirut on Friday which security sources in Lebanon said had hit near key Hezbollah facilities in the southern suburbs of the city, marking a sharp escalation of the conflict between the sides.

Witnesses heard a blast in Beirut’s Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs and smoke was seen rising over the area.

Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV said the southern suburbs known as the Dahiyeh had been subjected to an act of aggression. Reuters witnesses heard jet noise over the city around the time of the attack.

Ignited by the Gaza war, the conflict has intensified significantly this week, with Hezbollah suffering an unprecedented attack in which pagers and walkie talkies used by its members exploded, killing 37 people and wounding thousands.

Developing