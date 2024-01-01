Israeli strike kills one in West Bank’s Tulkarem

West Bank (AFP): The Palestinian health ministry said an Israeli strike killed one person in Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, after the Israeli military announced it had targeted the area.

The ministry said in a statement that “a martyr shot by (Israeli) forces” had arrived at Tulkarem Governmental Hospital from the Tulkarem camp.

Hours before, the Israeli army said in a statement that “an Air Force aircraft attacked a squad of armed terrorists in Tulkarem.” It said more details would follow.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its staff transferred “a 22-year-old martyr” from inside the Tulkarem camp to hospital.

It added separately that a 57-year-old woman was wounded by shrapnel in the camp.

Tulkarem, in the northern West Bank, is known as a stronghold of Palestinian militant groups and faces frequent Israeli military operations.

The health ministry announced the death of another Palestinian shortly after midnight in the nearby northern city of Jenin.

“A martyr shot by (Israeli) forces in Jenin,” it said in a statement.

A Palestinian security source told AFP the person was killed late Wednesday and identified him as retired Palestinian intelligence officer Abdallah Saadi.

Violence in the West Bank, particularly in the northern areas of the territory, has soared since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7 last year.

Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 761 Palestinians in the West Bank over that period, according to the Ramallah-based health ministry.

Palestinian attacks on Israelis have also killed at least 24 people in the same period in the West Bank, according to official Israeli figures.