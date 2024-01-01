Israeli strikes continue on Beirut’s southern suburbs

BEIRUT (Agencies): A new Israeli strike hit a building in Hezbollah’s south Beirut bastion Saturday, a Lebanese security official told AFP, after Israel earlier said it killed group leader Hassan Nasrallah during intense bombardment.

“A new Israeli strike targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs,” the official said, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

The strike hit the second and third floors of a building, the official said.

In addition to bombardment on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon’s south and east, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported Saturday Israeli strikes outside the group’s traditional bastions, including in the Keserwan area north of Beirut.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it had struck more than 140 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon since the previous night.

“Since last night, the IDF (military) struck over 140 Hezbollah terror targets, including launchers aimed at Israeli civilians, buildings in which weapons were stored, strategic weaponry, weapons production facilities, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites, some embedded underneath residential buildings in the area of Beirut,” the military said in a statement.