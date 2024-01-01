Israeli strikes on two Lebanese villages kill at least nine

BEIRUT (Reuters): Lebanon’s health ministry said Israeli strikes on two villages Saturday, one north of Beirut and another south of the capital, killed at least nine people.

An “Israeli enemy strike on Maaysra,” a Shia Islam majority village in a mostly Christian mountain area north of Beirut, killed “five people and wounded 14 others,” the ministry said in a statement, adding separately that “four people were killed and 14 others wounded” in an “Israeli enemy strike” on Barja in the Shouf district south of the capital.