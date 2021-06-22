Israeli team visits Egypt for talks on flight resumption

CAIRO (AA): An Israeli security delegation left Tuesday for Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on the resumption of direct flights between Tel Aviv and the resort city, according to Israeli media.

The delegation comprises of representatives from the Ministry of Intelligence and National Security, and other security agencies, the official Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said.

There was no comment from the Egyptian authorities on the visit.

Flights between Israel and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula were suspended since last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of Israeli tourists flock to Sinai annually, particularly the city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

In March, the Israeli government reopened the Taba border crossing between Israel and Egypt.