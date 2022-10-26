Israeli warcrimes and global forums

Amnesty International has called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate possible war crimes following the unlawful attacks committed during Israel’s deadly assault on the Gaza Strip in August. A recent report released by Amnesty International revealed that the global human rights defender examined three deadly attacks, that must be investigated as war crimes because all victims of unlawful attacks and their families deserve justice and reparations. It said, although Israel’s latest offensive on Gaza lasted only three days, that was ample time to unleash fresh trauma and destruction on the besieged population.

The Palestine issue is one of the longstanding unresolved disputes on the agenda of the United Nations and its powerful executive body the US Security Council (UNSC). The creation of an illegal Jewish state on Palestinian land led to the mass displacement of millions of Palestinians while those who preferred to live in occupied territory, their generations are still enduring ruthless tyranies of the Israeli military in-occupied West Bank and Gaza. Israeli Army often invades Palestinians-controlled semi-autonomous regions on self-coined excuses and attacks unarmed Palestinians in their neighborhoods.

Although, the Israeli military violates global human rights norms as well as the Geneva Convention on a daily basis that regulate conflicts and governs the rights of civilians during the war, but the United Nations and the global community hesitate to raise their voice against Israel due to fear of the powerful Jewish lobby and its Godfather. Ironically, the UN Human Rights Council sent its investigators to Ukraine just days after Russia’s invasion of Kiyv and continuously propelled western propaganda over the past eight months. However, the UN has forgotten its resolutions over the Palestine dispute and is unable to raise Israeli war crimes in Gaza and West Bank. Earlier, the ICC initiated investigations into Israeli warcrimes in Palestine but that slowed down after the replacement of the Prosecutor. Currently, the AI has sensitized the ICC and the UN about the dire human rights situation in Palestine, however, their response will interpret their potency and relevancy.