Israeli ‘warning’ fire at diplomats in West Bank sparks outcry

RAMALLAH (AFP): Israeli troops fired “warning shots” during a visit by foreign diplomats to the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the military said, drawing condemnation.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged Israel to hold to account those responsible for the shooting near Jenin.

The Palestinian foreign ministry accused Israel of having “deliberately targeted by live fire an accredited diplomatic delegation.” A European diplomat said the group had gone to the area “to see the destruction” caused by months of Israeli operations.

The Israeli military said “the delegation deviated from the approved route,” prompting troops to fire “warning shots” to keep them away from “an area where they were not authorized to be.”

It said it “regrets the inconvenience caused” by the shooting, which resulted in no injuries.

The incident came as international pressure intensified over the war in Gaza, where Palestinians were desperate for supplies after a two-month aid blockade was eased.

After the warning shots were fired at diplomats, Belgium demanded a “convincing explanation” from Israel, while Spain said it was “in contact with other affected countries to jointly coordinate a response to what happened, which we strongly condemn.”

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summoned the Israeli ambassador to Rome and said that “threats against diplomats are unacceptable.”

France also said it would summon Israel’s ambassador, and Germany said Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul would also raise the “unprovoked shooting” with his Israeli counterpart.

Egypt said the incident “violates all diplomatic norms,” while Turkiye stated that an employee from its consulate in Jerusalem was among the diplomats, demanding an immediate investigation and holding “perpetrators… accountable.”

Ahmad Al-Deek, political adviser for the Palestinian foreign ministry who accompanied the delegation, condemned “this reckless act by the Israeli army.”

“It had given the diplomatic delegation an impression of the life the Palestinian people are living,” he said.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported the delegation included diplomats from more than 20 countries including Britain, China, Egypt, France, Jordan, Turkiye and Russia.

The Palestinian Authority released a video of two soldiers aiming rifles at a group of people, condemning the attack.

It said “the heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces, which deliberately targeted by live fire an accredited diplomatic delegation to the State of Palestine during a field visit to Jenin Governorate.”

A diplomat present during the visit confirmed to AFP he had heard “repeated shots” coming from inside Jenin refugee camp.